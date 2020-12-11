Peterborough driver, 83, with 'poor eyesight', killed woman, 99
An 83-year-old driver crashed into a 99-year-old pedestrian, killing her, because of his poor eyesight, police have said.
Lillian Clark, of Sunnymead, Werrington, Peterborough, died as she used a crossing point with the aid of her walking frame on 15 May 2019.
John Biggs, of Sages Lane, Peterborough, admitted causing death by dangerous driving on 9 November.
Biggs was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for 12 months.
As well as the suspended sentence, the judge at Peterborough Crown Court disqualified him from driving for four years.
Cambridgeshire Police said Biggs made no attempt to slow or avoid Mrs Clark before the collision on David's Lane in Werrington.
An officer conducted a roadside eyesight test with Biggs, which he failed as he was unable to read a number plate further than seven metres (23ft) away. The legal requirement is 20 metres (65ft).
Biggs told officers he had age-related macular degeneration - an eye disorder - which he had notified the DVLA of in 2014.
After further tests he was allowed to keep his licence.
Police said Biggs was treated for the condition and told he should self-check his sight met the legal requirements for driving.
Biggs said he did not recall being told that, and he had not done so.
During interview, police said Biggs admitted he "should have seen" Mrs Clark but did not until he had hit her.
He did not believe this was due to his degenerative eye condition and instead said he must have been distracted.
However, a forensic collision investigator who attended the scene concluded the most likely cause of Biggs's failure to see Mrs Clark was because he could not see sufficiently far ahead because of his eye condition.
In a statement released following sentencing, Mrs Clark's family said their relative had been in good health and was looking forward to going on a cruise.
"Lillian desperately wanted to be 100 and there is no doubt she would have achieved this," they said.
Investigating officer PC Fay Millen described it as "a heart-breaking case", adding: "This collision could so easily have been avoided and I hope this case serves as a warning to others about checking they are fit to drive."