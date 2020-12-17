BBC News

Covid-19: Peterborough moving to tougher tier 3 after cases rise

image captionPeterborough has the highest rate in Cambridgeshire, with 297 cases per 100,000 people

Peterborough is to go into the tougher tier three Covid restrictions from 00:01 GMT on Saturday.

It had been in tier two since the last national lockdown was eased. The rest of Cambridgeshire remains in tier two.

The government announced the changes due to a sharp spike in cases in the city.

Peterborough has one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in England, with 297 cases per 100,000 of the population.

image captionThe rate in Huntingdonshire is 80 per 100,000, making it in the bottom 10% in the country

The rest of Cambridgeshire has relatively low infection rates, but cases are still rising.

The table below shows how many people have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Covid-19 rate in Cambridgeshire. by council area. .

In tier three, the latest restrictions mean households must not mix indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens, and the rule of six applies in outdoor public spaces.

As well as the closure of pubs and restaurants, except for takeaways, indoor entertainment venues must shut and no fans will be allowed in sport stadiums.

