Kasim Ikhlaq death 'highlights anabolic steroid use consequences'
The death of a "much-loved" local sportsman highlights the "devastating consequences" of anabolic steroid use, a coroner has said.
Kasim Ikhlaq, 30, was found dead at his home in Peterborough on 9 July 2020.
An inquest into his death heard he suffered a sudden cardiac death associated with anabolic steroid use.
Coroner David Heming said: "For those who don't use them in a prescribed way, they are incredibly sinister substances."
Peterborough Town Hall heard Mr Ikhlaq, who had played for a number of cricket teams and coached youth football, worked out at the gym daily.
The inquest heard the "active, fit and healthy" engineer was found on his bedroom floor by his mother at about 10:15 BST, after failing to get up for prayer hours earlier.
He was later pronounced dead by paramedics.
'Ticking time bomb'
His inquest heard he was a "much-loved member of the local community" and since his death a number of charity events had been put on in his memory.
Mr Heming, senior coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said he had heard evidence that steroid use had effects on the cardiovascular system and blood.
"It creates a kind of ticking time bomb situation because this is an assault on your cardiovascular system," he said.
He added there was "clearly a very sinister aspect" and spoke of a "lack of education and guidance" around the use of anabolic steroids.
Speaking to Mr Ikhlaq's brother at the inquest, Mr Heming said: "I think the devastating consequences of using these substances are highlighted by the tragic death of your brother."
Mr Heming concluded Mr Ikhlaq had died from misadventure.