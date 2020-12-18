BBC News

Wisbech burnt body: Men jailed for killing Mindaugas Arlauskas

image captionMindaugas Arlauskas' body was found on an industrial estate in Wisbech on 9 May

Two men have been jailed for the killing of a man whose burnt and beaten body was found on an industrial estate.

Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28, was found dead by a passer-by in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire on 9 May.

Donatas Umbrasas, 27, of Wisbech, who pleaded guilty to murder in June, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to a minimum term of 15 years.

Tomas Lazdauskas, 24, also of Wisbech, who admitted manslaughter, was sentenced to 10 years.

image captionThe court heard Donatas Umbrasas and Tomas Lazdauskas wheeled the victim's body to the industrial estate on his own bicycle

