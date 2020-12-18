Wisbech burnt body: Men jailed for killing Mindaugas Arlauskas
- Published
Two men have been jailed for the killing of a man whose burnt and beaten body was found on an industrial estate.
Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28, was found dead by a passer-by in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire on 9 May.
Donatas Umbrasas, 27, of Wisbech, who pleaded guilty to murder in June, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to a minimum term of 15 years.
Tomas Lazdauskas, 24, also of Wisbech, who admitted manslaughter, was sentenced to 10 years.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk