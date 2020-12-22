Whittlesford home owner 'gift-ties' house for some seasonal cheer
A woman has 'gift-wrapped' her cottage as a Christmas present to neighbours and passers-by.
Michele Young, who owns Seeby Cottage in Whittlesford, Cambridgeshire, wanted to create some festive cheer, and decided to wrap her home in red ribbon.
"I wanted to put a smile on the faces of passers-by and create a real chocolate box house," she said,
The term refers to the images painted on chocolate boxes in the 1960s which often featured a thatched home.
The property was having its roof re-thatched and Ms Young persuaded her thatchers to tie her cottage in a bow.
"I just stuck the ribbon down the front of the house," she said.
Ms Young's kitchen faces the street. She said it had been "heart warming" to see so many people stopping and smiling at her home.
"What was really touching was to receive two cards from unknown people to say how much pleasure the ribbon cottage had given them," said Ms Young.
She was inspired to get creative after being sent a photo of a hotel taken by her daughter in the Cotswolds.
Ms Young's gift tie and bow were made from about 50m (164ft) of ceremonial opening ribbon.
The scaffolding used for the thatching work will remain in place until the new year. The bow will be removed when the scaffolding comes down.
Ms Young said she had no plans to repeat the offering next year.
