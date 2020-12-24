BBC News

Cambridgeshire flooding: Alconbury and Ramsey significantly affected

Several flood warnings are in place in Cambridgeshire after heavy rainfall left some roads impassable.

The fire and rescue service received 336 flood-related calls, with Alconbury and Ramsey being the hardest-hit areas.

The A14 is currently shut between Thrapston in Northamptonshire and Ellington in Cambridgeshire.

Group commander Simon Thompson, from the fire service, asked people to "stay at home if they possibly can".

"We appreciate people have got places to go but we are starting to see quite a number of incidents where people are getting trapped within flood water," he said.

Mr Thompson said a "major incident" of widespread flooding across the county was declared at about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

"Within Ramsey we had approximately 70 properties that were affected by flooding and Alconbury has experienced some significant impact," he said.

"They're the two main areas we have been focused on, however we have experienced widespread impact."

He added the service's "thoughts go out to everybody that's been affected... certainly at this particular time of year it's absolutely devastating for those people".

Police have also advised drivers to take care, and uploaded pictures to social media of crashed cars overnight.

