Peterborough man jailed for axe-in-head attack
A man who attacked his victim in the head with an axe in a "horrific and nightmarish assault" has been jailed.
Umran Araf, 37, of Dunsberry, Bretton, Peterborough, attacked a man who had come to his house on 18 June to collect a compensation cheque he was owed.
Araf hit him twice with the axe, set his dogs on the man, then chased him down the road, wielding the weapon.
He was found guilty of grievous bodily harm at Peterborough Crown Court and sentenced to eight years in prison.
The victim sustained a cut to the top of his head and one above his eye during the axe attack, said Cambridgeshire police.
When he attempted to flee, two dogs began attacking the man, the force said.
It added the victim ran screaming from the house, pursued by axe-wielding Araf and the dogs, before members of the public came to his aid as he collapsed in the street.
He was found with cuts to his forehead and both arms, and puncture wounds to his abdomen due to dog bites.
Araf denied two charges of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possessing a bladed article in a public place, but was found guilty by a jury in October.
He was sentenced on Monday.
Det Con Colin Avis, from Cambridgeshire police, said: "This was a horrific and nightmarish assault.
"I have no doubt the victim seriously feared for his life as he was attacked with an axe, had dogs set on him and was chased down the street."
He said the attack "could have so easily proved fatal" and praised those who helped the victim.