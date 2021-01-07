St Ives residents keep Christmas lights up in 'show of solidarity'
Residents of a town are being encouraged to keep their Christmas lights up throughout January as a "show of solidarity" in a "difficult month".
People living in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, are taking part in the Together In January initiative run by CALMtown.
The organisation aims to help the mental wellbeing of those in the area.
Organiser Nicky Forster said lights were staying up to show people there was "light at the end of the tunnel".
"January is always a difficult month but in the current circumstances things might be even more hard and people may be struggling," she said.
"So we decided to keep our lights on as a show of solidarity, to show people that there are people out there who care and there are people to turn to."
Many people use Twelfth Night, which falls on either 5 or 6 January, as the date by which Christmas decorations are taken down.
CALMtown was set up by a church minister, pub landlord and prospective mayor after a man in the town took his own life.
Its Together in January initiative hopes to encourage people to stay connected and seek support if needed.
Minister Matt Finch said the lights signified "there's still hope even though January is a tough month".
"It's when the credit card bills come in and often when relationships struggle, so we are leaving the lights on so people know they are not on their own," he said.
"There are folks alongside us, even if we are socially distanced we can still be a good neighbour."