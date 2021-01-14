Teddie Mitchell: 'Violent' man murdered partner's 12-week-old son
A man with a "violent disposition" has been found guilty of murdering his partner's 12-week old son.
Kane Mitchell, 31, killed Teddie Mitchell in the flat he shared with the boy's mother, Lucci Smith, in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, in 2019.
Smith, 29, who when giving evidence at her trial called Teddie a "perfect little baby", was convicted of cruelty to a child.
The pair are due to be sentenced on 5 February.
Cambridge Crown Court heard that while Mitchell was not Teddie's father, the pair raised him as if that were the case.
Prosecutor Karim Khalil QC said Teddie was "subjected to a violent assault" in the flat on 1 November 2019 and died 10 days later.
"He received fatal injuries as a result of being gripped hard, shaken vigorously and having his head struck against a hard surface," said Mr Khalil.
The court heard the injuries "would have led to Teddie screaming in pain... up to a point when he would have become unconscious".
Smith was "charged with failing to act once it was obvious that Teddie was very seriously ill", said Mr Khalil.
He said Smith was urged to "call an ambulance immediately" at around 14:30 GMT but did not dial 999 for more than 30 minutes.
Mitchell was also found guilty of causing or allowing serious harm to a child.
Smith was cleared of causing or allowing the death of a child and of causing or allowing serious harm to a child.
Mitchell was remanded into custody, while Smith was bailed ahead of sentencing.