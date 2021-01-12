Cambridgeshire double deaths: No-one else sought in Tilbrook inquiry
Officers investigating the deaths of two men have concluded no-one else was involved in the incident.
James Hunter, 62, was found with head injuries in Covington Road, Tilbrook, Cambridgeshire, on 15 December and died three days later in hospital.
Another man, in his 50s, died at the scene on 15 December.
Cambs Police were treating the death of Mr Hunter as suspicious, but the other as non-suspicious, and said they were not looking for anyone else.
Files on both deaths have now been handed to the coroner, the force said.
