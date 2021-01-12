Peterborough murder trial: Leam Smith 'leapt to defence' from kickboxer
- Published
A man accused of murdering a kickboxer with a sword at a party "leapt to the defence" of his friend, a court heard.
Leam Smith is alleged to have attacked Dainius Kasiliauskis, 27, at Tilton Court, in Peterborough, on 12 June.
Mr Smith's barrister, Lisa Wilding QC, said his actions were an "instinctive response" because his friend Alvaro Vilhete was "under attack".
Mr Vilhete, 30, of no fixed address, and Mr Smith, 19, of Branston Rise, Peterborough, both deny murder.
Prosecutors allege that events unfolded after a "dispute over drugs" in which Mr Kasiliauskis, known as Danny, had tried to obtain them from Mr Vilhete, who refused.
Jurors at Cambridge Crown Court heard Mr Kasiliauskis then punched Mr Vilhete, who subsequently produced a hammer and struck him with it.
A woman at the party then produced a sword "in an attempt to calm things down", which Mr Smith took and used against Mr Kasiliauskis, the court was told.
In her closing speech, Ms Wilding told jurors: "He didn't go looking for a weapon to break this up... a weapon appeared in fateful circumstances."
She said Mr Smith took the sword "because he thought it was necessary to stop the assault that was happening".
She added: "It had unplanned, unintended fatal consequences, but everyone reacts differently."
Ms Wilding suggested to jurors the actions were made "through fear... and an instinctive response because [Mr Vilhete] was under attack".
The court heard that the majority of Mr Kasiliauskis' Facebook posts related to professional fighting and Mr Smith had "liked" two of those posts.
This led to a "solid and safe inference that Leam Smith knew full well that Danny was a trained fighter", said Ms Wilding.
Mr Vilhete also faces alternative charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The trial continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk