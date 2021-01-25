Cambridgeshire: Snow forces 70 schools to close to all pupils
- Published
Seventy schools across Cambridgeshire are shut to all pupils on Monday due to the weather conditions.
Under current national restrictions, vulnerable children and the children of critical workers have been able to continue attending school.
However, snow and icy weather has forced the total closure of 51 schools in Peterborough and 19 in the rest of the county for safety reasons.
The local authorities say schools will contact families about remote learning.
Cambridgeshire County Council said schools in the county only closed in exceptional circumstances and each made the decision individually before the start of the school day.
Together with Peterborough City Council, the authorities said any closures would be communicated to parents via their school or college.
Yellow weather warnings for ice - meaning icy patches are likely to cause travel disruption, slips and falls - are in place until 11:00 GMT across the East of England.
