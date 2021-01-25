BBC News

Cambridgeshire: Snow forces 70 schools to close to all pupils

Published
image copyrightBuckiePhotography
image captionSome parts of Cambridgeshire, such as Great Paxton, had snow falls on Sunday

Seventy schools across Cambridgeshire are shut to all pupils on Monday due to the weather conditions.

Under current national restrictions, vulnerable children and the children of critical workers have been able to continue attending school.

However, snow and icy weather has forced the total closure of 51 schools in Peterborough and 19 in the rest of the county for safety reasons.

The local authorities say schools will contact families about remote learning.

image copyrightJacqueline
image captionThere are icy conditions in Cambridgeshire this morning, as captured by BBC Weather Watcher "Jacqueline"

Cambridgeshire County Council said schools in the county only closed in exceptional circumstances and each made the decision individually before the start of the school day.

Together with Peterborough City Council, the authorities said any closures would be communicated to parents via their school or college.

Yellow weather warnings for ice - meaning icy patches are likely to cause travel disruption, slips and falls - are in place until 11:00 GMT across the East of England.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Schools
  • Snow

More on this story

  • Snow: Schools close in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire and 'do not travel' plea issued

    Published
    1 hour ago

  • In pictures: Snowy scenes across the East

    Published
    20 hours ago

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.