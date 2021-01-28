BBC News

Cambridgeshire flooding: Alconbury hit or third time since Christmas

image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionAlconbury Weston was flooded for the third time in a little over a month as the Alconbury Brook burst its banks

People in parts of Cambridgeshire have been hit by flooding for the third time since Christmas.

The Environment Agency has two flood warnings in place - meaning "immediate action is required" - to protect properties in the Alconbury area, Spaldwick, Ellington and Brampton.

Photographs show deep water covering parts of Alconbury Weston.

Residents living there were affected by heavy flooding at Christmas, and again earlier this month.

Further flooding warnings, and flood alerts - meaning "flooding is possible, be prepared", have been issued by the Environment Agency for several other areas in the River Great Ouse and River Nene catchment areas.

image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionAlconbury Weston was badly hit by floodwater earlier this month
image copyrightGov.uk
image captionCharts for Alconbury Brook show the river levels for the past few days
image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionAlconbury Weston was also hit with flooding just before Christmas

The Environment Agency has warned people to stay away from swollen rivers.

