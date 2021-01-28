Histon dad and daughter upgrade 100 home-school laptops
- Published
A father and his teenage daughter have upgraded more than 100 old laptops in three weeks, and sent them out to home-schooling families.
Colin Myles and daughter Anya, 13, from Histon, Cambridgeshire appealed for the unwanted tech and were soon "drowning" in laptops.
The IT specialist father "swaps out the drive" before sending the clean devices to schools and other organisations.
The parish council has thanked the pair for their "amazing work".
Mr Myles said he realised there was going to be "a big issue" with parents not having sufficient IT equipment for home-schooling when his own cousin explained she only had one device to do her own work on - but had to share it with her daughter.
"Last time schools closed there was a lot of printing off worksheets from emails, but this time there are many more online lessons and you can't always do that at the same time if you're trying to work from home while your children are trying to study," he said.
An appeal on a Histon and Impington Facebook group early this month elicited dozens of replies and donations and before long, he was swamped.
Mr Myles said it helped that he was well-known for his work in the community and therefore people trusted him with their old devices - and to destroy any data that was still on them.
As more laptops arrived, his daughter asked if she could help, and he taught her how to upgrade the computers, which was a welcome distraction for them both, he said.
"To be honest, we were a bit bored anyway as we'd pretty much watched everything on Netflix," he said.
The parish council awarded him a grant from its community Covid-19 fund towards costs and said it was "pleased and proud to have played a small part in supporting Colin's initiative".
Mr Myles relies on the schools and other organisations to distribute the equipment to those in need but has been actively encouraging others to collect and upgrade IT equipment.
He has helped surrounding villages start their own schemes and after inquiries came from as far afield as Yorkshire, Mr Myles set up a "how to do it" website which he hopes will help other communities mirror the project.