Cambridgeshire PCC election: The candidates who say they will be standing
- Published
Voters will head to the polls to elect Cambridgeshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) on 6 May.
PCCs are elected as representatives who work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
They replaced police authorities in 2012 and were intended to bring a public voice to policing.
Elections were postponed in 2020 due to coronavirus but look set to go ahead this year. These are the candidates (listed alphabetically):
Nicky Massey, Labour
A police and crime panel member, Nicky Massey is executive councillor for community safety at Cambridge City Council and hosts an annual domestic abuse conference in Cambridge.
Rupert Moss-Eccardt, Liberal Democrat
The IT consultant from Ely previously worked at Centrex, just as it became the National Policing Improvement Agency, and helped establish the National Centre for Policing Excellence.
Darryl Preston, Conservative
A former police officer who served for 30 years, including 10 years in the Metropolitan Police and 20 years in Cambridgeshire.