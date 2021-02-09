Peterborough mosque's call to prayer plan back after planning error
- Published
Rejected plans for the Muslim call to prayer to be broadcast to a city neighbourhood will be debated again following a planning error.
Proposals by the Masjid Ghousia mosque in Peterborough to use loudspeakers three times a day were turned down by the city council in January.
The decision will be reconsidered after the wrong planning application form was published on the council's website.
The council said it was necessary so the "democratic process is upheld".
Planning permission had been refused on the grounds it would be "an unwelcome intrusion on the soundscape" in the Gladstone Street area.
The application was for "the amplified call to prayer [the azan] three times per day every day (early afternoon, late afternoon and sunset)" for between three and five minutes at a time from four speakers located on the top of the tower.
After the decision was made it was discovered the wrong planning application form had been published on the council's website, indicating the application was for a new building and not a call to prayer.
The planning application will now be looked at in March.
A council spokesman said: "In order to ensure that the true democratic process is upheld, we have opened up the consultation again this week and the application will be considered again in full at a forthcoming meeting of the appeals and planning review committee in March."