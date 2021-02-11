Covid-19: Addenbrooke's doctor's portrait 'to help front-line staff talk'
An intensive care doctor captured in a "powerful" portrait said he hoped it would help front-line staff to discuss their experiences of the pandemic.
Dr Andrew Johnston, of Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, was painted by artist Heath Rosselli, who spent most of last year working on the piece.
The canvas will now go on display at the site, with plans to loan it out to other hospitals in future.
Dr Johnston said the piece gave key workers a "moment to reflect".
The portrait, titled Doctor J, is intended to encourage medics who feel they need help to contact with Our Frontline, set up in April by several charities to offer round-the-clock mental health and bereavement support for key workers.
Dr Johnston described the finished portrait by Rosselli, who is based in Worlington, Suffolk, as "incredibly powerful".
"It offers a glimpse of the emotional and physical toil this pandemic has had on staff, and provides a moment to reflect on how it has felt to work on the front line over the past year," he said.
"A year into the pandemic, some staff are doing OK, while others are chronically stressed, distressed, exhausted and burning out.
"I imagine this may strike a chord with people from many different walks of life who work in front-line roles.
"I hope it will show people that they're not alone - there is lots of support out there and I hope this will encourage anyone to reach out for help if they need it."
A recent report showed nearly half of critical care doctors and nurses have had symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety or depression.
Rosselli, who had her painting of a breast cancer survivor displayed at The Louvre in Paris and work exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery, said she wanted to capture the "humanity and fragility behind the masks".
She worked on the painting in between her commissions in an effort to create a historical snapshot of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Dr Johnston's face may be covered, but his eyes speak volumes about the emotional and mental toll," she said.
"With the second spike and the enormous emotional burden that is once again on front-line staff, Dr Johnston's facial expression started to evolve.
"We had no idea when I started the painting that the pandemic would be going on for so long, and I think the sheer relentlessness of it all is evident."
