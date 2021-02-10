Cambridgeshire Police officer in serious condition after assault
A police officer is in a serious condition after being "severely assaulted" on duty while "trying to help", his force said.
The response officer, in his 20s, was carrying out a welfare check at a property in Ledbury Road, Peterborough on Monday.
Police said he remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Chief Constable Nick Dean called it a "shocking reminder of the dangers officers and staff face every day".
"Assaults against police officers and staff should never be just 'part of the job' and it is outrageous to see this officer has been severely assaulted while on duty and trying to help," he said.
"My full support and thoughts are with the officer, his colleagues and his family while he recovers in hospital."
Police said a 27-year-old man had been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
