Cottenham firefighter Daniel Granger's family 'devastated' by Covid death
The family of a firefighter who died in hospital with coronavirus said they were "totally heartbroken and devastated".
Daniel Granger, 52, was an on-call firefighter for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service for nearly 22 years.
He was based at Cottenham and was described as "the life and soul of the station".
"There are no words that can describe how much we will miss him," said his family in a statement.
Mr Granger died on Thursday "after losing a four-week battle with Covid-19", the fire service said.
'Massive influence'
His mother Margaret, sister Katie and brother-in-law Mel said: "Daniel had the biggest heart and would do anything for his family and friends.
"He would light up any room. He was incredibly funny and had the most amazing personality."
Watch commander Julian Bridgerman said Mr Granger was a "massive influence" at the station and had "spent his life helping others".
"I cannot put into words how much he will be missed by us all; he wasn't just a colleague for 22 years, he was also a great friend," he said.
Chris Strickland, chief fire officer of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Our thoughts remain with Danny's family at this incredibly difficult time.
"We will continue to do all we can to support them as well as his colleagues at Cottenham Fire Station."