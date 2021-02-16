Cambridgeshire Police seize Ford Fiesta with eight people inside
A car has been seized after police stopped a Ford Fiesta and discovered eight people inside.
Officers found six people, five of them children, in the back of the vehicle when it was pulled over on Manor House Street in Peterborough at about 13:00 GMT on Saturday.
In a tweet, Cambridgeshire Police said the driver had been reported for having no licence, insurance, tax or MOT.
A force spokeswoman said there were no breaches of lockdown restrictions.
