Bourn Airfield: Thousands of new homes set for World War Two site
A new 3,500-home village looks set to be built on a former World War Two airfield.
The development at Bourn Airfield has been granted outline planning permission by South Cambridgeshire District Council.
Plans include a secondary school, two primary schools and community centres.
Andrew Taylor of Countryside Properties said the developer wanted to create a "vibrant and sustainable village".
The development will be located on the airfield between Cambourne and Caldecote, south of the A428.
The planning approval requires that no more than 500 of the homes can be occupied before the Cambourne-to-Cambridge busway or an equivalent public transport link is in place.
The first homes should be built on the site by 2023.
South Cambridgeshire District Council's planning committee voted by six votes to five to approve the application on Friday, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Des O'Brien, chairman of Bourn Parish Council, who opposed the development, said he felt "resigned disappointment" following the decision.
Concerns raised against the plans included the density of the development.
Debating the decision, South Cambridgeshire councillor Richard Williams said it would be out of character for the area.
"I don't know of any other villages in South Cambridgeshire that need a six-storey building to mark their village centre," said the Conservative councillor.
Liberal Democrat councillor Aidan van de Weyer, the deputy leader of South Cambridgeshire District Council and cabinet member for strategic planning, said the decision would "help to bring forward many new homes that we know we desperately need".
He added: "I'm pleased to see that there is a real focus on nature for this site, with woodlands, wildlife habitat areas, grassland, allotments, community orchards and open space all included."The proposal will need to return to the council before full planning permission can be granted.
