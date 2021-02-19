Peterborough murder inquiry: Police say man died following assault
A murder inquiry has begun after a man in his 30s died following an assault, police said.
Officers were called at 04:43 GMT to reports of violence in Brudenell in the Orton Goldhay area of Peterborough.
Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in a critical condition, where he died as a result of his injuries.
Cambridgeshire Police remained at the scene and the force appealed for more information.
