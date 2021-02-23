St Ives murder inquiry: Arrest after 'sudden death' of woman
- Published
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers were sent to a property on Norris Road in St Ives at 07:30 GMT on Monday after reports of a "sudden death".
The man was taken into police custody in Peterborough.
Det Insp Dale Mepstead said he believed it was an isolated incident and an increased police presence would continue in the area.
"Our thoughts go out to this woman's family and loved ones at this difficult time," he said.
No-one else was injured, police said.
Anyone with any information was asked to get in touch.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk