St Ives murder investigation: Man charged over woman's death

image captionA police cordon was put in place on Norris Road, which is also the address of the town's police station

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman.

Ernest Grusza, 40, of Norris Road, St Ives, Cambridgeshire, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court earlier.

The woman was found dead by police at a property in Norris Road at 07:30 GMT on Monday.

Mr Grusza has been remanded in custody and will appear virtually before Peterborough magistrates again on Thursday.

