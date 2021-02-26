BBC News

St Neots house fire: Two children died from smoke inhalation

image captionThe fire broke out in the three-storey house in St Neots on the morning of 10 December

A three-year-old boy and his seven-year-old sister died from smoke inhalation as a result of a house fire, an inquest has heard.

Isaac and Sienna Jenkins died at the scene of the blaze in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, on 10 December.

Their 35-year-old mother suffered life-changing injuries jumping from a second-floor window, while her partner, a 46-year-old man, had minor injuries.

An investigation found the probable cause was an electrical fault.

About 40 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze, at the home in Buttercup Avenue, Eynesbury.

Crews described at the time how they were told the children were still in the burning house when they arrived and they tried to get them out on the morning of the fire.

There were no suspicious circumstances, Cambridgeshire Police concluded.

A pre-inquest review hearing is scheduled for both children for 5 May in Huntingdon.

image captionSmoke was seen billowing from the house
image captionMembers of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service laid flowers at the scene
image captionSoft toys were left among the floral tributes

