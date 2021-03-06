BBC News

Peterborough scrap metal blaze tackled by 25 firefighters

image copyrightCambs Fire and Rescue Service
image captionCrews used on-site equipment to move burning piles of scrap metal as they tackled the blaze at the site on Fourth Drove

About 25 firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a scrap metal unit on an industrial estate.

It broke out at Fengate in Peterborough at about 20:10 GMT on Friday.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the unit and residents and businesses were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

No-one was injured and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause was accidental and it was put out by about 23:00.

