Andrew Wheeler: Rapist paramedic investigated over new allegation
- Published
Police are investigating a new report of sexual assault by a paramedic jailed for raping a patient in her own home.
Andrew Wheeler, 46, was sentenced to 21 years for six sexual offences, including the sexual assault of another patient in the back of an ambulance.
Prosecutors said he "abused the privilege and trust that wearing an NHS uniform brings".
Police said the further allegation, received after his conviction in January, would "be fully investigated".
A Peterborough Crown Court jury found Wheeler, of Warboys in Cambridgeshire, guilty of the rape and sexual assault of two women, and two counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, who was not a patient.
At the time of the offences, Wheeler was working for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST), which serves six counties.
The trial heard Wheeler was on duty in a single-crew rapid response car when he was called to help a woman who was drunk and had collapsed at a friend's house.
He drove the woman to her own house where he raped and sexually assaulted her.
Wheeler also raped a second woman when she was not a patient, and sexually assaulted her in the back of his ambulance when she was a patient a year later.
After Wheeler's conviction, police said it was "feasible" there may be other victims who had yet to come forward.
In a statement issued on Friday, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesman confirmed: "The force has received a further allegation of sexual assault relating to Andrew Wheeler since he was convicted of multiple sex offences at Peterborough Crown Court on 12 January.
"The complaint will be fully investigated. We would urge anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual offence to contact police on 101."