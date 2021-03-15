BBC News

Covid-19: Alleged breaches at Wisbech mayor's pub under review

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightFenland District Council
image captionAigars Balsevics runs three pubs in the Fenland town of Wisbech

A town mayor's licence to run a pub is being investigated following reports "hugging and kissing" breached Covid regulations on Christmas Eve.

Aigars Balsevics, mayor of Wisbech, is said to have allowed the breaches to take place at the town's Angel Inn.

Fenland District Council, in Cambridgeshire, said it had looked at CCTV footage and at reports staff were not following Covid restrictions.

The council is due to discuss the licence at a meeting later.

Mr Balsevics, who is landlord of three pubs in the town, became Wisbech's Conservative mayor in May.

At the time of the alleged breaches, Wisbech was in tier two, meaning that face coverings needed to be worn, only table service was permitted in pubs, and households were not allowed to mix.

image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionThe town's mayor is also landlord of the Angel Inn

Council documents, released ahead of the Licensing Committee hearing, state customers and staff were observed "mingling/mixing freely and on many occasions seen having physical contact between different tables and different households i.e. hugging, kissing, shaking hands and even mock fighting/wrestling".

It is further alleged that the pub was "not adopting Covid-19 practices".

image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionMr Balsevics is said to have failed to adopt Covid-safe practices in the pub

The committee is due to discuss the existing licence of the pub and whether Mr Balsevics should be allowed to continue managing it.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics