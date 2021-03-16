M11 crash: Police amazed as driver avoids serious injury
Police officers have said they "don't know" how a driver only suffered minor injuries after a crash on a motorway.
Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit released a dramatic image of a heavily damaged van at Girton, Cambridgeshire, just after 12:00 GMT.
On Twitter officers said: "Minor injuries only. How we don't know."
Highways England said the northbound section of the road was closed after a "serious traffic collision between a heavy goods vehicle and a car."
Traffic was being diverted to junction 32 and back, it added, but the road has since reopened.
