Duxford Primary School: Teen fire 'accidentally spread'
A fire started by four teenage boys accidentally spread to a primary school and caused hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage, police said.
The blaze gutted parts of Duxford Church of England Primary School in Cambridgeshire on 31 July.
Mobile classrooms were erected to help all pupils to start the new year.
Officers concluded "there was no intention to cause damage to the school" and said the boys were due to be issued "community remedies".
The pre-school, outdoor space, reception classroom and Year 1 and 2 classrooms were destroyed in the blaze.
More than £21,000 was raised by the community to help get the school ready for the start of term.
Simon Bywater, chairman of the children and young people committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said the authority demolished the "entire fire-damaged wing" in August, while simultaneously setting up mobile sites on the grounds.
The councillor added that they "took the opportunity presented by the demolition of the lost wing to respond to issues relating to the existing school".
They employed a contractor to construct the area lost to the fire and for "maintenance and condition issues", he said.
"This includes fencing around the school perimeter, taking on board safeguarding concerns as well as replacing classrooms and ancillary spaces with some internal remodelling of the remaining building to help facilitate a modern learning environment.
"The permanent re-build project is expected to be complete by September 2021 at which time the mobiles will be removed from the site."
As repair works remain ongoing, a county council spokeswoman said it could not estimate the total cost of the work, but it is understood to run well into six figures.
On the probe into the fire, a Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers have now concluded the investigation which determined that four teenage boys were on the site and started a small fire.
"There was no intention to cause damage to the school and the fire spreading to the building was accidental."
She said the boys "assisted police" with inquiries, have engaged with a youth restorative disposal, have completed the "educational and diversion conditions" set for them and were due to be issued with "community remedies".