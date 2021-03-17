BBC News

Covid-19: Cambridgeshire firefighters pay final respects to Daniel Granger

Published
image copyrightCambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionDaniel Granger's funeral cortege began at Cottenham fire station, where he had been an on-call firefighter for nearly 22 years

Fire service colleagues have joined the family and friends of a firefighter who died with coronavirus to pay their last respects.

Daniel Granger, 52, an on-call firefighter for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service for nearly 22 years, died on 11 February.

Firefighters formed a guard of honour at three fire stations as his funeral cortege passed by.

The fire service called it "a fitting tribute for a much-loved colleague".

image copyrightCambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
image captionDaniel Granger, 52, had been an on-call firefighter for more than 20 years

Mr Granger's funeral cortege began at Cottenham fire station, where he had been based for his whole career.

The crew then joined the procession in two fire engines and passed by Cambridge and Sawston fire stations where colleagues stood to attention.

It continued to Great Chesterford Crematorium where colleagues from Cottenham carried his coffin past a final guard of honour and into the chapel of rest.

image copyrightCambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
image captionThe procession passed Cambridge Fire Station next to Parker's Piece where colleagues stood to attention to pay their last respects

Chris Strickland, the county's chief fire officer, said: "Today was a fitting tribute for a much loved, larger than life, and well-respected colleague who had dedicated 22 years of his life to helping others and protecting his local community.

"It was an incredibly difficult day for many in the service today, particularly Danny's colleagues at Cottenham Fire Station.

"But he would have been incredibly proud of them, as I am, for the part they played today, and for the support they, and others in our service, have given Danny's family, who are still very much in our thoughts."

image copyrightCambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
image captionCambridgeshire's chief fire officer Chris Strickland said it was "an incredibly difficult day for many in the service"

