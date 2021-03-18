Covid-19: Wisbech mayor's 'blatant disregard' for pub rules
A town mayor who allowed customers to "hug and kiss" in his pub on Christmas Eve showed a "blatant disregard" for Covid regulations, a council said.
Aigars Balsevics, Mayor of Wisbech, allowed the breaches of regulations at the town's Angel Inn.
Following a licence review, the town council concluded "Covid regulations were largely ignored... which was staggering to say the least".
Mr Balsevics' name "is to be removed from licence", they said.
The licence of the pub, which is owned by Elgoods Brewery, will also be suspended for three months, the council's Licensing Committee said.
The council said the decision would not come into force until 21 days after notice had been given and Mr Balsevics had the right to appeal that decision.
