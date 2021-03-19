Mother of missing Bernadette Walker admits lying to police
The mother of a missing teenager, whose father has been charged with her murder, has admitted lying to police but denied knowing she was dead.
Bernadette Walker, 17, of Peterborough, was reported missing in July after she had not been seen for three days.
Her parents Scott and Sarah Walker appeared at the Old Bailey accused of four charges of perverting the course of justice in relation to the case.
Mrs Walker, 38, admitted two charges and Mr Walker, 51, denied all four.
In January, Mr Walker pleaded not guilty to Bernadette's murder.
She was reported missing by her parents on 21 July 2020 and the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit launched a "no-body" murder investigation in September.
At a hearing on Friday, Mrs Walker pleaded guilty to two charges alleging the pair sent messages from Bernadette's phone between 18 July and 12 September last year and they provided false information to the police relating to her disappearance.
She denied two similar charges, which alleged the couple gave "the impression that Bernadette Walker was alive" and that they knew she was dead.
The pair, both of Millfield, Peterborough, were remanded into custody ahead of a trial in June.
