Waterbeach A10 crash: Speed limit reviewed after baby's death
A lower speed limit could be brought in where a baby was killed when a van hit his pram, following a campaign by his father.
Louis Thorold died when the van collided with a car and mounted the pavement by the A10 in Cambridgeshire.
Cambridgeshire County Council said it would set up speed-monitoring equipment, among other plans.
Chris Thorold said: "This is the first step in a long line of improvements to make the road safer and better.
"This is bittersweet in that it should have happened years ago - maybe then Louis would still be alive - but we can make sure it doesn't happen again."
Louis' mother, Rachael Thorold, 36, was pushing the pram in Waterbeach at about 15:30 GMT on 22 January when the van left the road.
She remains in hospital with a serious head injury.
'Making progress'
Following his son's death, Mr Thorold set up the Louis Thorold Foundation to eliminate infant pedestrian deaths, and called for immediate improvements at the junction of the A10 and Car Dyke Road.
Earlier this month, he said he was disappointed with an initial response from the council which said the junction was not a high priority.
"Fair play to them - the individuals at the council have taken it seriously," said Mr Thorold, who had a meeting this week with the council leader, staff, councillors and south-east Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer.
"It's not been straightforward but we feel we are making progress."
A statement from the council said it had wanted to meet with the Thorold family "to express our sympathies in person and to listen very carefully to them".
As well as a speed survey, it said it had expedited a route safety study of the A10 and was working to bring forward the construction of a path for walkers and cyclists.
Ms Frazer said: "It is important that we ensure that there is no repetition of the tragic incident on the A10 that took the life of Louis Thorold, and severely injured his mother, Rachael."
The drivers of the van and car involved had minor injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.