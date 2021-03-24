Peterborough: Bronze Age boats conservation gets funding
Eight "internationally significant" Bronze Age wooden boats found in a quarry have been awarded funding for ongoing conservation work.
The vessels were discovered by archaeologists as they excavated land at Must Farm near Peterborough in 2011.
Historic England has awarded £73,261 to preserve the log boats as part of a three-year project.
Tony Calladine, from the heritage organisation, said the boats were "incredibly rare".
He said the log boats, which are about 3,000 years old, offer an insight into how people lived and moved through the Fens landscape.
Between 2011 and 2012, full excavation of the boats was carried out at the site in Whittlesey by the Cambridge Archaeological Unit, funded by Forterra, the owners of the land.
They have since been on display in climate-controlled conditions at the nearby Flag Fen Visitor Centre where they are constantly sprayed with a wax and water solution to prevent any further decay.
Mr Calladine said: "The impact of Covid-19 has been immediate and devastating for many cultural and heritage organisations.
"It is vital that such internationally significant objects are protected and conserved so they can tell their story to future generations."
Further funding of £48,854 has been provided by Peterborough City Council for the project, which is being led by the York Archaeological Trust.
Steve Allen, the council's cabinet member for culture, said: "The boats will have pride of place in the new museum extension, it links Must Farm and Whittlesey Heritage Centre to Flag Fen to the Peterborough Museum.
"This will create a must-see UK and international 'Bronze Age trail', boosting the local economy and footfall to the city centre."
