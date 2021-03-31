Milton 1996 murder: Appeal 25 years after hairdresser's death
A fresh appeal for information has been made 25 years after the murder of a hairdresser whose body was found in a water-filled ditch.
Russell Marsom, 29, was found dead next to the A10 in Milton, near Cambridge, on 31 March 1996.
He had left his home in Heacham, Norfolk, on 30 March to go clubbing.
Police said they were keen to speak to people from the LGBTQ+ community who might not have felt able to come forward at the time.
Mr Marsom was an openly gay man who ran a hairdressing business in his home village.
Police said he regularly travelled to Cambridge for the LGBTQ+ nightlife.
'Tragic event'
His partially-clothed body was found by a dog walker. A post-mortem examination showed he had drowned.
Mick Flavin, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: "We appreciate this tragic event happened nearly 25 years ago, but we believe there are people out there who knew Russell and may be able to shed some light on what happened to him.
"These people may not have felt comfortable speaking to police at the time, but might feel differently now.
"Our investigation can't bring Russell back, but justice has been a long time coming for Russell and his family and I would urge anyone with information to please come forward and share it with us."
Police said they were keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the Jesus Green and surrounding Cambridge city areas, including the Dot Cotton Club, between 22:00 BST on 30 March 1996 and 10:00 the following day.
They were also interested in speaking to anyone who may have been travelling in either direction along the A10 at Milton between 21:45 on the Saturday and 01:00 on the Sunday.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in April 2007 but later released on bail.
