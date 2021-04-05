Boat Race 2021: Pictures from the event on the Great Ouse
The Boat Race was held in Cambridgeshire for the first time since it unofficially hosted the men's race during World War Two.
A combination of the coronavirus pandemic and repair work on Hammersmith Bridge forced event organisers to look away from the usual venue on the Thames in London for 2021.
They chose the hamlet of Queen Adelaide, the village of Littleport and an almost bolt-straight stretch of the River Great Ouse.
On Sunday, Cambridge continued their recent dominance over Oxford, winning both the men's and women's contests.
The waterways of The Fens hosted the race in 1944, when the crews took to the Adelaide Straight, albeit unofficially and in the opposite direction.
Due to pandemic restrictions this year's event was closed to the public, but some local people watched the races from their gardens.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman added there were "no issues in the area" and the force was "pleased" with how the event went.
