Cambridgeshire A505 death: Wrong-way Spanish lorry driver jailed
- Published
A Spanish lorry driver who killed a man while driving in the wrong lane on an A-road has been jailed for two years.
Jose Galdon-Donate, from Murcia, had been on the single carriageway A505 near Duxford for about a mile on 2 February, Cambridgeshire Police said.
At about 03:00 GMT, the 55-year-old's refrigerated Mercedes truck hit a car driven by Vasile Chiorean, who died at the scene near Flint Cross.
Galdon-Donate pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
He was also disqualified from driving for a total of four years at Cambridge Crown Court.
While at the scene, Galdon-Donate, who had minor injuries, said he had "taken the wrong lane" and was in the "opposite one", police said.
The force said he told officers he was a "highly experienced" lorry driver who had been using UK roads for 26 years.
The family of Mr Chiorean, who was from Haverhill in Suffolk and known as Cristian, described him as a "loving father, husband and son with an infectious laugh and smile".
"There wasn't a room that he couldn't cheer up and I don't think anyone can say they've had a bad first impression of him," the family said, in a statement issued via the police.
"So many people will miss him and cherish him through the many great memories."
