Jason Cremin: Teenager denies murdering Peterborough father of five

Published
image copyrightCambridgeshire Constabulary
image captionJason Cremin was described by his family as "very well loved"

A teenager has denied murdering a father of five who died after being stabbed in the stomach.

Jason Cremin, 39, of Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was wounded on Brudenell, Orton Goldhay, at about 04:40 GMT on 19 February and died later in hospital.

At Peterborough Crown Court, 18-year-old Julian Davies, of Meriton, Orton Goldhay, pleaded not guilty to Mr Cremin's murder.

He is due to stand trial at the same court on 29 November.

Paying tribute in February, Mr Cremin's family said he had been "very well loved".

image copyrightterry-harris.com
image captionMr Cremin was fatally wounded in Brudenell in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough

