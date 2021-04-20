Ely Cathedral peregrines on camera for first time
A pair of peregrines can be studied live on camera for the first time since arriving at a cathedral two years ago.
The birds began nesting at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire in 2019 and had two chicks last year.
A nesting box was built in the hope they would return - which they did - and a camera set up to film them.
But the pair "rejected the new-build" and opted for another rooftop, so the camera was moved, and it has finally captured them nesting.
Peregrines are the world's fastest birds, reaching speeds of up to 200mph (322km/h) as they dive steeply, or stoop, on their prey, which mainly consists of pigeons and doves.
The pair made their first nest on a ledge of the west tower last year and successfully fledged two chicks.
With help from the Hawk and Owl Trust, a nesting box was created for this year's breeding season at the same spot.
While they have returned, the independent couple turned their beaks up at the ready-made home.
"We put a camera in, hoping they would come back and we could film them," the cathedral's Lesley Ann Thompson said.
"But they decided they didn't want a new-build and they moved to another spot.
"They've rejected the nest box - it's so rude," she joked.
The camera had to be moved as the pair built a new nest on the south transept, just out of sight.
While they can be seen hopping in and out, the contents of the nest are not currently visible.
However, news of yet another breeding pair of peregrines choosing a cathedral as a place to raise their brood was "very exciting", according to Joss Palmer, event manager at Ely.
"We have been very careful to follow every piece of advice offered by experts from the Hawk and Owl Trust," he said.
He described the cathedral's live webcam footage as "highly addictive viewing".