Peterborough City councillors suspended in Labour anti-semitism probe
- Published
Seven city councillors are among a group suspended by the Labour Party over alleged anti-semitism.
The Peterborough City councillors, and seven other party members from the city and north west Cambridgeshire, are facing an internal party investigation.
It is understood councillors Ansar Ali, Angus Ellis, Samantha Hemraj, Mohammed Jamil, Shabina Qayyum, Mahboob Hussain and Aasiyah Joseph are suspended.
Labour said it took "all complaints of anti-semitism extremely seriously".
The Party said complaints "are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken".
"We are determined to root out all forms of anti-semitism from our party and it is testament to our commitment to zero-tolerance that we will not be influenced by an election timetable," they added.
The local elections take place on 6 May.
Mr Ellis, from the Bretton ward, is the only one of the seven councillors facing an election next week.
