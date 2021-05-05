Peterborough A1(M): Child 'not wearing seat belt' in 111mph car
A driver has been caught travelling at 111mph (178.6kph) with an "unrestrained" child on the back seat.
The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit tweeted that officers stopped a vehicle on the A1(M) at Peterborough over the bank holiday weekend.
Officers found the driver was not insured and his five-year-old child was on the back seat.
Police said a traffic offence report had been issued and he would be fined.
