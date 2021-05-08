Cambridgeshire mayor election goes to second round
- Published
The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral election has gone to a second round of counting after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote.
Conservative James Palmer is leading the contest with 93,942 first-choice ballots, which was 40.5% of the vote.
Labour candidate Nik Johnson was in second place with 32.8% of the vote.
The other candidate has been eliminated and people who voted for him as first choice will see their second choices brought into play.
The Liberal Democrat candidate Aidan Van de Weyer was in third place with 26.7% of the votes. No other candidates were standing.
Turnout for the mayoral election was 36.4%.
Mayors are elected using the supplementary vote system, with people making a first and second choice.
If no candidate gets more than 50% of the first-choice votes, all except the top two candidates are eliminated.
Second choice votes will therefore only be used if they are for the candidates who came first and second in the first choice vote.
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough was one of six areas which first held elections for combined authority mayors in 2017.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: What are the results in your area?
- VOTE: Why full results might take longer
- BBC: How to follow the election results
- ENGLAND: Election results
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk