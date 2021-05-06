Tom Lewis death: Two charged with Wisbech murder
- Published
Two men have been charged with murdering a man who died after being stabbed.
Tom Lewis, 23, of Larksfield in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, was attacked in Norwich Road in the town on 8 September and died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge two days later.
William Ferreira, 24, of Cherry Road in Wisbech, and Jack Dida, 19, of Turbus Road in King's Lynn have been charged with his murder.
They are due in court later.
Mr Dida is also charged with assisting an offender.
Cambridgeshire Police said no further action was being taken against four other men who were also arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation last year.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk