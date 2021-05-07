Local elections 2021: Cambridgeshire results expected anticipated over two days
Local election results in Cambridgeshire are expected to be announced over the course of two days.
The first results due back are those for the county council and Peterborough City Council, which are expected to be announced on Friday afternoon.
Labour-held Cambridge City Council results are anticipated that evening.
The police and crime commissioner and mayoral results, positions currently held by Conservatives, are likely to be revealed on Saturday.
At the local elections in 2019, the Tories lost power in Peterborough as the council moved to no overall control, and 23 of its 60 seats were being voted on on Thursday.
The Conservatives have had control of the county council since 2017.
