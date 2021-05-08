Peterborough murder probe launched as man stabbed after party
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in a fight in the early hours of the morning.
The victim was found when emergency services were called to a flat in Crown Street, New England, Peterborough, at about 05:00 BST.
He is thought to be in his 20s but identification has not yet taken place.
Cambridgeshire Police is appealing for witnesses, including from people who attended a party at the flat earlier.
Det Ch Insp Emma Pitts said: "No arrests have been made at this time however we are in the process of speaking with a number of potential witnesses.
"We are aware a party had taken place at the flat and some people may have left."
Officers also want to speak to any taxi drivers who may have been working in the area overnight.
