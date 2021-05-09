Peterborough street attack leaves boy, 9, with 'life-changing' injuries
- Published
A nine-year-old boy is in hospital with "life-changing" injuries after he was beaten up in the street, said police.
He suffered multiple wounds to his face and head as a result of being assaulted in Peveril Road in Peterborough on Saturday afternoon, said Cambridgeshire Police.
The boy is in a stable condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
A 24-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.