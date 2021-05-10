Peterborough man Faisal Khan charged with attempted murder of boy
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a nine-year-old boy who is in hospital with life-changing injuries, police said.
The child had multiple wounds to his face and head after the assault in Peveril Road, Peterborough at about 15:25 BST on Saturday.
Faisal Khan, 24, from Almond Road, Dogsthorpe, will appear before magistrates in Peterborough later.
Cambridgeshire Police said the boy remained in a stable condition.
Mr Khan has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
