March murder inquiry: Man arrested after death of woman in her 70s
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in her 70s after police were sent to reports of violence in the early hours.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called at just after 03:00 BST to Oak Tree Close in March, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 35-year-old man from the town was arrested and taken into custody.
Det Insp Gordon Blair said the force believed it to be "an isolated incident".
