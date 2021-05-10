BBC News

March murder inquiry: Man arrested after death of woman in her 70s

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in her 70s after police were sent to reports of violence in the early hours.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called at just after 03:00 BST to Oak Tree Close in March, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 35-year-old man from the town was arrested and taken into custody.

Det Insp Gordon Blair said the force believed it to be "an isolated incident".

