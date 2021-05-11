AstraZeneca Covid protests target Cambridge, Oxford and Macclesfield
Protests are taking place at AstraZeneca sites to demand the pharmaceutical firm shares its Covid-19 vaccine technology.
Campaign group Global Justice Now arranged demonstrations outside the Cambridge and Macclesfield sites with a further protest in Oxford.
They are calling for the company to openly license its vaccine and commit to sharing the technology with the World Health Organisation (WHO).
AstraZeneca has been asked to comment.
Global Justice Now planned the action to coincide with the British-Swedish firm's annual general meeting.
The campaigning group's director, Nick Dearden, said: "Scientists at Oxford University, a publicly-funded institution, developed this life-saving vaccine through a research and development process that was 97% publicly funded.
"The resulting vaccine should have been openly accessible to everyone, but AstraZeneca swooped in and privatised it."
Protesters from the group - and a number of other organisations - have gathered outside AstraZeneca's Cambridge headquarters and its site in Macclesfield in Cheshire, as well as in Oxford.
Mr Dearden said the company had "boycotted attempts to pool the vaccine knowledge they control" and said AstraZeneca had not joined WHO's Covid-19 Technology Access Pool, which facilitates the sharing of technology for vaccines and treatments.
The BBC has asked AstraZeneca to respond to the comments.